Doncaster city centre board game cafe announces new status

Bosses at a popular Doncaster city centre board game cafe have announced that the business has become a Community Interest Company – meaning it has become a not for profit business serving the city’s community.

Announcing the news, bosses at Bake Battle Roll in Wood Street said: “We’re excited to share that Bake Battle and Roll is now officially Bake Battle Roll CIC!

"That means we’re now a Community Interest Company (CIC) – a not-for-profit business dedicated to supporting and growing our incredible cafe community.

“From day one, we’ve been all about creating a welcoming space for everyone, and this change reflects who we’ve always been at heart.

"By becoming a CIC, we can focus even more on community projects, events, and inclusive gaming, all powered by the love and support of you, our amazing customers.

“Don’t worry, nothing is changing in how we run day to day. We’ll still be serving up the same great food, games, and events.

"But now, every step we take will be even more rooted in doing good for our community.

“Thanks for being on this journey with us We hope you’ll continue to support and grow with us as we enter this exciting new chapter!”

The venture is Doncaster’s first board game cafe with customers enjoying a wide variety of board games as well as tasty and tempting treats.

The cafe is open five days a week Wednesday to Sunday.

For more details email [email protected] or visit the website at www.bakebattleroll.co.uk for more information.