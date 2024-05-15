Doncaster chippy serves up belly-busting £25 mammoth fish and chip supper challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Food fans from across the country have been descending on Doncaster – to take on a mammoth £25 fish and chip supper challenge.

Misterton Chippy is serving up the belly busting Codbuster Challenge – which consists of a 32oz piece of fish, four large portions of chips, four slices of bread and butter and sides of beans, mushy peas, curry sauce and gravy.

The gargantuan dish – which weighs a whopping 4kg – costs £25 and diners have 40 minutes to clear their plate to claim the dish for free.

Competitive eaters from across the country have descended on the chip shop in High Street to take on the challenge – with some succeeding and others falling by the way side.

TV presenter and comic Paddy McGuinness was among those descending on the chippy – but bosses need 24 hours notice for someone taking on the challenge so the TV host had to settle for a standard portion.