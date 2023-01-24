Doncaster Chinese takaway gets zero food hygiene rating meaning urgent improvement is necessary

Seng Lee, a takeaway at Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, was given the minimum score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 314 takeaways with ratings, 187 have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

A zero star rating means an establishment needs to make urgent improvements. The Food Safety Team also has the power to issue emergency prohibition notices to shut down businesses.