Doncaster cafe given four out of five food hygiene rating with 15 others receiving top marks
A Doncaster cafe has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Carols Cafe at The Market Hall Corn Exchange And Fish Market was assessed on January 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Elsewhere the following ratintgs were handed out:
• Rated 5: Walkers Nurseries at Mosham Road, Blaxton; rated on February 20
• Rated 5: H's Deli and Cafe at 9a Castlegate, Tickhill; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Don Valley Academy at Jossey Lane, Scawthorpe; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Eurest at Asda, High Street, Carcroft; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Retreats (Autism Plus) Day Provision at Bridge Street, Thorne; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Thorne Golf Club at Kirton Lane, Thorne; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Spice & Ice Bar and Lounge at Spice And Ice, 141 Church Way, Wheatley; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Mr Lau's Chinese Takeaway at 228a Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on February 17
• Rated 5: Ace Pizza & Grill at Unit 2, Marlowe Road, Barnby Dun; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Open Kitchen Chinese Takeaway at 3 Fernwood House, Ash Hill Crescent, Hatfield; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Subway at 44 High Street, Doncaster; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Dope Burger at 2 Cleveland Street; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Woodhouse Chinese Takeaway at Unit 4, Main Street, Hatfield Woodhouse; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Angie's Plaice at 47 Harlington Road, Mexborough; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 49-51 High Street, Mexborough; rated on January 23