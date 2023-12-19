Doncaster bars team up for £20 Christmas Eve bottomless drinks offer
Social, Mint, Ballers, The Hallcross, Mambo and Boogie Bar are all taking part in the promotion between 2-6pm on December 24.
Launching the ‘Christmas Eve Crisis Buster’ a spokesman said: “Do you remember what Christmas Eve in the city centre used to be like before COVID, the cost of living crisis and everything else?
"Well, this year it is back. Let Doncaster’s favourite pubs and bars give a Christmas Eve to remember.
"There’s live music, DJ’s and a great party atmosphere and it’ll all be wrapped up in time for you to get home for the big day.
The deal is priced at £20 for six bars and what organisers describe as “one great afternoon out.”
As well as bottomless drinks, the deal also includes pizza and attendees are invited to wear their Christmas jumpers.