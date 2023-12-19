Six Doncaster bars have teamed up to offer a four hour bottomless drinks offer – to make Christmas Eve “great again.”

Social, Mint, Ballers, The Hallcross, Mambo and Boogie Bar are all taking part in the promotion between 2-6pm on December 24.

Launching the ‘Christmas Eve Crisis Buster’ a spokesman said: “Do you remember what Christmas Eve in the city centre used to be like before COVID, the cost of living crisis and everything else?

"Well, this year it is back. Let Doncaster’s favourite pubs and bars give a Christmas Eve to remember.

Six Doncaster bars have joined forces for the bottomless drinks deal.

"There’s live music, DJ’s and a great party atmosphere and it’ll all be wrapped up in time for you to get home for the big day.

The deal is priced at £20 for six bars and what organisers describe as “one great afternoon out.”