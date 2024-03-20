Doncaster bar offers unlimited drinks and pizza every week for just £15

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mint, which is situated in Lazarus Court, holds its weekly Saturday Bottomless Party when between 9pm and midnight, revellers are entitled to an unlimited number of drinks for just £15.

Customers will hand over their cash in return for a wristband, with bosses promising “a huge range of drinks on offer” – as well as unlimited pizza.

A club spokesperson said: “You don’t have to think or worry about the price and also you don’t have to mess about with cards or change.

Mint is offering unlimited drinks and pizza every Saturday.

"Just enjoy your night for the right price.”

Drinks included are:Standard pints – Carling, Fosters. Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruits, John Smiths, Staropramen, Coors, Guinness, real ale.

Standard bottles – Budweiser, Corona, Becks, WKD, Smirnoff Ice, VK

House spirit and mixer - vodka, gin, flavoured gins, rum, flavoured rum.

Standard cocktails - eg Sex on the Beach, Woo Woo, Little Green Man, and many more

Standard spirit and mixer, for example - Gordons Gin, flavoured Gordons gins, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan and Captain Morgan Spiced, Whitley Neil flavoured gins, Beefeater and Beefeater flavoured gins, Jim Beam, Malibu, Tia Maria, Southern Comfort, Bacardi, Disarranno and Archers.

All soft drinks are also included in the deal.