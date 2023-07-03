News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster bar launches £15 unlimited drinks offer to help with cost of living crisis

A Doncaster bar is offering unlimited drinks for three hours for just £15 every Saturday night – to help people during the cost of living crisis.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:02 BST

Mint, which is situated in Lazarus Court, has unveiled its Saturday Bottomless Party when between 9pm and midnight, revellers will be entitled to an unlimited number of drinks for just £15.

Customers will hand over their cash in return for a wristband, with bosses promising “a huge range of drinks on offer.”

A club spokesperson said: “You don’t have to think or worry about the price and also you don’t have to mess about with cards or change.

A Doncaster bar is offering unlimited drinks for £15 every Saturday night.
A Doncaster bar is offering unlimited drinks for £15 every Saturday night.
"Just enjoy your night for the right price.”

The deal also includes unlimited pizza while drinks included are pints of Carling, Fosters, Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruits, John Smiths, Staropramen and Guinness.

Also included in the offer are standard bottles of Budweiser, Corona, Becks, WKD, Smirnoff Ice, along with house spirits and mixers including vodka, gin, flavoured gins, rum, and flavoured rum.

Standard cocktails such as Sex on the Beach, Woo Woo, Little Green Man and many more are available, along with spirit and mixers such as Gordon’s gin, flavoured Gordon’s gins, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan and Captain Morgan Spiced, Whitley Neil flavoured gins, Beefeater and Beefeater flavoured gins, Jim Beam, Malibu, Tia Maria, Southern Comfort , Bacardi, Disarranno and Archers. All soft drinks are also included in the deal, but shots, bombs, wine and prosecco are not included

A spokesperson added: “Normal measures will be in place to insure responsible drinking. This offer is designed to help with financial control.”

