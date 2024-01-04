Dine for less with the family this January at Brewers Fayre
Available from Monday to Friday, 12pm-6pm, beat the January blues with a choice of dishes including Smothered Chicken topped with bacon, mozzarella, cheddar and smoky BBQ sauce, everyone’s favourite, Fish & Chips and vegan Cheeze & Onion Pie with a jug of gravy.
Start the day off the right way with an unlimited breakfast from just £9.99 per adult, with two kids under 16 eating for free with every full paying adult.
Whether cooked or continental, there is plenty to choose from including back bacon rashers, sausages and crispy hash browns to fresh pastries and American-style buttermilk pancakes.
Plus, if the first plate isn’t enough, you can go back for seconds! Available across all Brewers Fayre locations, along with fellow Whitbread restaurants Beefeater, Table Table, Whitbread Inns and Bar + Block.
With over 160 locations across the UK and near local attractions, join Brewers Fayre for family fun and big deals on tasty meals. Find your nearest wallet friendly meal here: www.brewersfayre.co.uk.