Delicious Doncaster 2025: Details of huge four day food and drink festival revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Food and drink fans in Doncaster are set for a fabulous four day feast – as the Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival returns to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four day May Bank Holiday spectacular will include a wide range of tasty and tempting treats, a beer festival, fun for all the family and much, much more.

A spokesperson said: “Prepare your taste buds for a treat.

“Over four days. Doncaster city centre will play host to Doncaster’s annual foodie event of the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delicious Doncaster 2025, a four day food and drink festival will take place across the city centre in May.

The event, which takes place from May 2-5, will see food and drink stalls throughout the city centre as well as guest chefs, demonstrations and entertainment for all the family.

Here’s full details of this year’s line-up

Friday 2 May

Street food traders, distillers and confectioners will serve up lots of scrumptious flavours to whet your appetite and tickle your tastebuds.

Live demonstrations from some of the fabulous Doncaster Market traders.

Plus the opening of the 3-day Doncaster Beer Festival in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

Saturday 3 May

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bring the children along for Sooty’s Bake Off – children’s TV favourites Sooty, Sweep and Soo will be showing off their culinary skills at 11am and 2pm in the Corn Exchange.

There will also be a chocolate brick sculpture demonstration and workshop where you can become a master chocolatier for the day and learn how to work with chocolate to create your very own chocolate sculpture.

There will be walkaround entertainment from Gordon Blur, Monsieur Garcon and Le Chefs and a special performance from our region’s Rock Choir.

Sunday 4 May

Cocktail Master Class in the Corn Exchange - be prepared for lots of giggles as you learn to make some fabulous cocktails and sample the end results.

Live Ice-sculpting in the Market Square

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walkaround entertainment from Bread & Butter Theatre, At Yor Service and Comedy Waiters

Monday 5 May

Delicious Doncaster will join the nation in celebrating VE Day 80 Victory in Europe and honouring the last of a great generation as part of the Great British Food Festival.

Organisers will be holding a Big Lunch in the Market Square with the option to bring your own picnic or sample some on the fabulous food available from the Delicious Doncaster food vendors or other delicious options from City Centre and Wool Market businesses - picnic tables will be available for use.

A spokesperson said: “This is a chance to reflect and celebrate what’s remarkable about our communities and the people around us today and to remember that ordinary people can do extraordinary things when we work together, so bring the family along or join friends for a day filled with entertainment and activities.”

Monday also includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Doncaster Best Bake competition with adult and children’s categories.

A vegetable and fruit carving demonstration and workshop - see the fabulous designs created by our visiting artist and learn how to create your own food sculptures.

There will also be walkaround entertainment from Monsieur Garcon, Le Chefs and the Bicycle Bistro.

There will be international street food traders dotted all around the city centre offering a variety of cuisines and spirits. There is also the Doncaster Beer Festival taking place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square between 2-4t May.

Dates and times

2 May 11am to 5 May 25 at 5pm.