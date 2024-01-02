Countdown to new Doncaster pub opening on after delays hit Christmas unveiling

The countdown to a new Doncaster city centre pub is on, bosses have announced after delays forced plans to open before Christmas to be scrapped.

The Mayfair is set to open in Sir Nigel Gresley Square in the coming days, a social media post has announced.

A spokesman said: “A massive Happy New Year from everyone at The Mayfair. The countdown is on for our doors opening

“We were really hopeful of being open before Christmas, however due to some delays which have had a knock on effect we are aiming to open early January.

Delays have hit the opening of The Mayfair in Doncaster.

“It is such a big project there was a chance this might happen, however rather than rush it and cut corners we want to be absolutely perfect before we open our doors and welcome you in, thank you for your patience and support.”

The venue, which will serve food daily, will also offer music from live DJs and live sports coverage.

Work has been taking place at the pub near to Cast and the Savoy Cinema over the past few months.

Announcing its arrival via social media last year, a spokesman for the pub, which has a sister outlet in Newcastle, said: “Hello Doncaster!

“The Mayfair Pub and Kitchen is the only place to dine, drink and have fun.”

The bar will serve up a variety of worldwide beers, spirits and cocktails as well as a wide range of snacks and meals.

A website has been set up where customers can register for updates ahead of the venue’s opening. More details at www.themayfairdoncaster.co.uk