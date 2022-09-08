Cool 1950s retro American diner opens its doors in Doncaster area town

Steevie Moon’s Diner is the latest addition to Epworth after launching its range of US themed food and drink in a setting decked out with musical instruments, 1950s decor and styles of the era.

Situated in High Street, a spokesman said: “The first ever American diner has come to Epworth!

"We have an amazing outside courtyard with soon to be under cover area.”

The new diner has a 50s Americana theme.(Photo: Steevie Moon's Diner).

The new restaurant is open seven days a week between 3.30pm and 8pm with plans for all day opening in the future.

Using locally sourced ingredients, the diner serves up all American classics such as hot dogs, spicy chicken as well as popular desserts such as pancakes and apple pie.

There is also a range of classic milkshakes for diners to enjoy.

More details about the new diner are available on Facebook HERE