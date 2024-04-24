Construction under way as work starts on second Doncaster's Nando's restaurant
Work on Doncaster’s second Nando’s restaurant is under way, with the new branch set to open later this year.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The firm is transforming the site at Danum Retail Park off York Road into a restaurant – joining the chain’s existing outlet at Lakeside.
The new restaurant is on a site most recently occupied by a golf supplies store.
City of Doncaster Council gave the project the green light before Christmas and the firm now has more than 1,200 restaurants in 30 countries.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.