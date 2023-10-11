News you can trust since 1925
Chippy takeaway visited by food hygiene rating inspectors

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Dennis Fish Bar, a takeaway at 206 Urban Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster's 332 takeaways with ratings, 199 (60 per cent) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.

