Celebrate Easter with nationwide steakhouse Bar + Block.

Specialising in hand-cut, succulent steaks, enjoy a two-course menu with a glass of wine for just £29, or upgrade to three courses for only £5 extra.

Available on Sunday 31st March and Monday 1st April, gather with friends and family and kick off with starters such as the beef burnt ends drizzled with homemade chimichurri; or truffle-flavoured cheese fondue with toasted ciabatta and balsamic onion confit.

Fresh off the block, choose from one of Bar + Block’s 30-day aged steaks, from rump and sirloin to ribeye and fillet. Sourced from British and Irish Angus breeds and expertly grilled with truffle-infused garlic butter to ensure maximum flavour, choose your cut with options to add some surf to your turf, along with sauces and sides. If you fancy exploring all of the hand-cut steaks, try the signature Steak sampler which features all three of your favourite cuts (£6 supplement)!

If a steak doesn’t take your fancy, opt for the Bar + Block roast with a choice of 30 day-aged Aberdeen Angus sirloin, lamb rump or chicken, all served with fluffy Yorkshire puddings, beef-dripping roasties, seasonal vegetables and a rich red wine gravy. End on a decadent note with extra special chocolatey treats, including a Melting chocolate dome or Chocolate torte.

Pair your meal with a glass of Rioja Reserva or a Sauvignon Blanc or look the bar for Bar + Block’s signature range of cocktails.