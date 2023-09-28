News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow

Burger King launches brand-new early payday deal with a tasty BOGOF offer on the iconic Whopper

Burger King launches brand-new early payday deal with a tasty BOGOF offer on the iconic Whopper - saving burger lovers up to £6.49.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

For today only, Thursday, September 28, as the last stretch before payday, guests can treat a friend – or themselves - by ordering Burger King’s famous flame-grilled Whopper and getting a second totally free.

Guest will need to download the Burger King app and enter the code ‘EARLYPAYDAY’, this tasty deal will save customers up to £6.49.

Download the Burger King app here.

Related topics:Burger King