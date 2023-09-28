Burger King launches brand-new early payday deal with a tasty BOGOF offer on the iconic Whopper
Burger King launches brand-new early payday deal with a tasty BOGOF offer on the iconic Whopper - saving burger lovers up to £6.49.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
For today only, Thursday, September 28, as the last stretch before payday, guests can treat a friend – or themselves - by ordering Burger King’s famous flame-grilled Whopper and getting a second totally free.
Guest will need to download the Burger King app and enter the code ‘EARLYPAYDAY’, this tasty deal will save customers up to £6.49.