The shop, called Bubl., will open on Saturday 14 October – and will offering its first twenty customers a free drink and 50% off to the first one hundred.

A spokesman said: “With its unique and personalised drinks as well as a stylish interior, Bubl’s owner believes there was a need for opening a shop like this in Doncaster and aims for the shop to become your go to place.

"Whether you’re already a bubble tea lover or never tried it before, Bubl. will have a range of flavours, from blueberry, white peach and kiwi to cotton candy, bubble gum and coffee mousse, making sure there’s something for everyone.”

Bubl. is set to open its doors in Doncaster city centre. (Photo: Bubl.)

To top this off, customers will be able to add glitter dust to their drink, a bowl of their favourite snacks on top of their cup or order Thai Roll Ice – amazing Thai rolled ice cream, making it a unique bubble tea experience.

The vision for Bubl. became a reality with the help of Anna Chaustow, a well-known architect from London known for her successful work with one of the most recognisable banks in the UK and the creative brain behind CalaDesign and Romy James, the founder of RomyChar.

The pair have joined forces to define the brand identity and interior aesthetics of Bubl.

A spokesman said: “Their collaboration showcases the understanding of the latest trends and innovative and vibrant taste, which perfectly defines the Bubl. experience.

"The Bubl. team is extremely excited to show off their stylish shop and welcome the Doncaster community at their official opening on Saturday 14 October, with the door opening from 11am to 7.30pm.

Bubl. can be found on 86 St Sepulchre Gate, DN1 1SD in Doncaster city centre. Make sure to follow Bubl. on social media for more exciting news and information.

What is bubble tea?

Bubble tea is a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s