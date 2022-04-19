Britain's best 50 fish and chip shops: Doncaster chippy among UK's top takeaways

Auckley Friery has been revealed as one of the nation’s top takeaways, being crowned number one in Doncaster and across the whole of South Yorkshire.

After sampling by mystery diners across the country, The Fry Awards have crowned their 2021/2022 winners after eight months of trying out Britain's best and brightest in batter.

A Doncaster fish and chip shop has been named among the best in Britain.

Establishments were assessed on cleanliness, staff knowledge, professionalism and social media presence.

In order to place on the coveted list, takeaways needed a benchmark score of 96 per cent or over of the 100 marks up for grabs.

The threshold for restaurants was 95 per cent or higher, according to Fry Magazine, which runs the awards and released the list on March 9.

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: 'We're so pleased to announce this year's winners.

'The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication that these operators put into running their businesses.

'It's been a tough couple of years for the industry, in particular for restaurants that have had to deal with closures, but operators continued to adapt, motivate their workforce and invest in new equipment and systems that have seen them come out the other side stronger and in a better position.