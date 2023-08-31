News you can trust since 1925
Brand new cafe and coffee bar opens its doors in Doncaster city centre

A brand new cafe and coffee bar has steamed into Doncaster city centre.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:48 BST

The Railway Cafe in Grey Friars’ Road opened its doors last month – and has already welcomed hundreds of customers.

The outlet, near to Doncaster Minster and the B&M store on Church Way is open six days a week from 8.30am to 3.30pm (Monday to Friday, 2.30pm Saturday) and serves up a variety of full English breakfasts, main meals, sandwiches, toasties, jacket potatoes, burgers and snacks.

A spokesman said: “It has been nearly a month since we opened.

The Railway Cafe has opened its doors in Doncaster. (Photo: The Railway Cafe).The Railway Cafe has opened its doors in Doncaster. (Photo: The Railway Cafe).
The Railway Cafe has opened its doors in Doncaster. (Photo: The Railway Cafe).
“We would also like to thank everyone that has come and given us a try - we appreciate it so much.

“And a massive thank you to everyone that helped getting ready. Why not pop in and give us a try?”

The venue is the latest addition to Doncaster’s eating out scene with Pan Asian restuarant Hoi Choi and coffee bar Banco also opening in recent months.

