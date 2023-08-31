Brand new cafe and coffee bar opens its doors in Doncaster city centre

The Railway Cafe in Grey Friars’ Road opened its doors last month – and has already welcomed hundreds of customers.

The outlet, near to Doncaster Minster and the B&M store on Church Way is open six days a week from 8.30am to 3.30pm (Monday to Friday, 2.30pm Saturday) and serves up a variety of full English breakfasts, main meals, sandwiches, toasties, jacket potatoes, burgers and snacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “It has been nearly a month since we opened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Railway Cafe has opened its doors in Doncaster. (Photo: The Railway Cafe).

“We would also like to thank everyone that has come and given us a try - we appreciate it so much.

“And a massive thank you to everyone that helped getting ready. Why not pop in and give us a try?”