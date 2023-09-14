Brand new bar and restaurant set to open its doors in Doncaster city centre

News you can trust since 1925
A brand new bar and restaurant is set to open its doors in Doncaster city centre this autumn.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:06 BST
The Mayfair will open in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, near to the Cast theatre and Savoy Cinema in the coming months, bosses have announced.

The venue, which will serve food daily, will also offer music from live DJs and live sports coverage.

Announcing its arrival via social media, a spokesman for the pub, which has a sister outlet in Newcastle, said: “Hello Doncaster!

The Mayfair Doncaster will open its doors in Sir Nigel Gresley Square later this year. (Photo: The Mayfair Newcastle).
“The Mayfair Pub and Kitchen opens this autumn – the only place to dine, drink and have fun.”

The bar will serve up a variety of worldwide beers, spirits and cocktails as well as a wide range of snacks and meals.

A website has been set up where customers can register for updates ahead of the venue’s opening. More details at www.themayfairdoncaster.co.uk

The spokesman added: “See you all very soon.”

