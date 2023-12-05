Boss of flood hit Doncaster pub apologises as venue forced to stay closed to New Year
The Boat Inn at Sprotbrough was deluged when the River Don broke its banks in October in the wake of torrential rain brought by Storm Babet.
Staff instantly sprung in to cleaning up the popular riverside pub in time for the festive season but owner Felicity Bell says it will be 2024 before the venue reopens.
She said: “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we will not be looking to reopen until into the New Year due to the flood damage sustained in late October.
“I do most sincerely apologise to all guests booked in with us over this period of time, I know it is extremely disappointing.
“We have, and will continue to try and contact all guests directly about their bookings and of course those of you who have deposits with us. We are continually refunding all deposits as soon as we have the relevant details from yourselves.
“The phone lines at the pub are not manned on a daily basis so if you do need to contact us please do so via email at [email protected] where myself or one of the team will endeavour to respond to you within 48 hours.
“As soon as we have an opening date for the New Year I will be extremely excited to share this with you.
“In the meantime, thank you so much for all the kind messages and support offered to myself, the team and the business.
“I hope you all have a fabulous Christmas and New Year and look forward to seeing you all again very soon.”
The pub and restaurant was forced to shut for the second time in four years following the floods.
The 2019 floods caused the pub to shut for 18 months while repair works were carried out.
In a statement issued after the October floods, she told customers: “The Boat has endured this before. It shalll endure again. We will be back.”