Be the ‘mana the hour’ this Father’s Day with Teremana Tequila from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Father’s Day (June 15), prove you’re a chip off the old Rock by treating the father in your life to a truly top shelf tipple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana® Tequila is the handcrafted, small batch tequila that will give every dad something to cheers to.

Teremana’s mantra of ‘Sharing the Mana’ is all about positivity, togetherness and gratitude – the very values we celebrate every Father’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, this year, shake things up with the premium tequila that embodies the dedication, craftmanship and celebration that dads deserve.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Aside from being a deliciously authentic tequila made from 100% blue weber agave, it is also a tribute to family, legacy and togetherness – with each bottle embossed on the base are the initials of The Rock’s three children, a symbol of his commitment to family.

Dads are always raising the bar, but this Father’s Day it’s time to raise your glass to him!

Teremana® is crafted with care, much like all the wisdom and dad jokes he’s passed down over the years - the perfect way to thank him for being your Rock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Solorzano, Teremana Tequila UK Brand Ambassador, says: “Teremana Tequila is Father’s Day in a bottle. It’s the liquid form of Fatherly pride and appreciation, or at least as close as you can ever get to bottling up that feeling.

"Teremana was created with the purpose of bringing people together and Father’s Day provides the perfect opportunity to ‘Share the Mana’, express gratitude, and celebrate the joys of fatherhood. Teremana® presents the perfect complement to the occasion and every cherished moment with the father figure in your life.”

For more information, please visit Teremana.com and follow on social media at @Teremana. Enjoy responsibly.