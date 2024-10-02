Barmy for Bánh Mì: Gousto launches brand new South East Asian inspired range

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gousto is bringing the extravagant flavours of South East Asia to dining tables, following the launch of its latest range.

Featuring a collection of 40 dishes, with 12 brand new mouthwatering South East Asian-inspired dishes, it’s not one to be skipped.

It’s no surprise that Brits love Asian food, so much that 82 per cent will eat an Asian meal once a week. The new range offers a tantalising blend of flavours, textures, and aromas, all carefully crafted to transport taste buds to the heart of South East Asia.

Fragrant Thai Green Curry Mussels With Rice.

The tempting new range also features exciting new additions to Gousto boxes including a menu first, mussels! Seafood aficionados can get ready to savour the succulent goodness of mussels in the brand-new Thai Green Curry Mussels with Rice recipe. This innovative creation showcases the versatility of mussels in a traditionally flavoursome Thai Green Curry sauce, offering a memorable meal with unique ingredients.

If mussels weren’t enough, Gousto has, for the first time, introduced Vietnam’s favourite sandwich, the legendary Bánh Mì. Sandwich lovers can look forward to a crunchy, yet fluffy Vietnamese-style baguette, complete with zingy pickles, and succulent chicken coated in a tangy sweet chilli sauce, finessed with the herbal kiss of mint and coriander. Also available as a meat-free version, there’s a Bánh Mì for everyone.

From Sambal’s to Satay’s, and veggie to vegan, there's something to satisfy every palate with menu highlights including:

Sweet Chilli Chicken & Mushroom Pâté Bánh Mì: This unbeatable bánh mì comes straight out of Saigon. Bánh Mì fanatics will load up a crusty French baguette with an umami hit of homemade mushroom pâté, sweet chilli-pulled chicken, fresh mint and coriander.

Mei Goreng With Fried Egg & Sambal Oelek.

Fragrant Thai Green Curry Mussels With Rice: Take Thailand’s iconic green curry to the next level with this seafood sensation. Rustling up a punchy curry paste with fresh Thai basil, combined with coconut stock, mussels and mangetout, accompanied with rice, and that’s a perfect taste of Thailand right there.

Mei Goreng With Fried Egg & Sambal Oelek: From street hawkers to high-end restaurants, there’s no hiding from mie goreng in Indonesia. For this version, simply stir fry noodles, carrots and pak choi with a sweet sauce made with ketjap manis, sambal oelek, soy and sesame then dig in.

Malaysian Hot & Sour Sea Bass With Lemongrass Rice: Assam Pedas, or literally “sour spicy”, is a classic Malaysian dish that’ll make your mouth water. For this decadent version, flavour seekers will spoon hot and sour sauce all over pan-fried sea bass and serve with mangetout, sugar snap peas and crispy onion rice.

Malaysian-Style Fried Chicken Nasi Lemak: As Malaysia’s undisputed national dish, Nasi Lemak is enjoyed at any hour of the day. Literally meaning “rich rice”, this fried chicken feast with coconut-spiked rice will take tastebuds straight to the hawker centres of Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian Hot & Sour Sea Bass With Lemongrass Rice.

Coconut Chicken Khao Soi With Crispy Noodles: No Thai road trip would be complete without a Khao Soi. This iconic Chiang Mai staple comes fully loaded with tender chicken, crispy noodles and curried coconut broth. Top with pickled shallot, coriander and dive in.

Sophie Nahmad, Lead Recipe Developer at Gousto said: “Our new South East Asia-inspired range is a flavour explosion that'll transport tastebuds straight to the heart of South East Asia. It’s designed to help budding chefs discover and experience new tastes and flavours, and with Gousto’s easy to follow recipe cards, they’re easy to whip up, but still maintain that element of intrepidity.

“We've packed each dish with exciting ingredients and vibrant spices to create meals that are both delicious and exotic, not to mention the range of dishes that span across meat and fish, to veggie and vegan. From the fragrant aromas of Khao Soi’s to the bold flavours of Mie Goreng’s, this range is sure to tantalise taste buds and leave households craving more.”

The brand new South East Asia range from Gousto is available to order now until October 14.

There are over 250 recipes to discover on the menu every month, from just £2.99 per meal. All recipes are tried and tested by expert chefs, and made with fresh, quality and responsibly sourced ingredients. Head to Gousto.co.uk to find out more.

