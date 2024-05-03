Bakery Boom: Asda launches NEW Pistachio Filled Croissant as pastry purchases soar.

Selling over 100,000 croissants each week, Asda has seen a growing interest in filled croissants over the last year and the latest launch from the supermarket is set to offer customers a truly indulgent experience, with an on-trend flavour.

The new Extra Special Pistachio Filled Croissant (£2/2 pack) is a delicious all-butter pastry freshly baked in-store, with 24 laminations, for the ultimate croissant aesthetic. The nutty, on-trend pistachio filling balances the all-butter pastry and pairs perfectly with a morning coffee.

Asda predicts to sell over 15,000 of the new croissants in launch week and according to Asda’s Trend Book 23/24, the pistachio flavour profile is expected to be big for pastry in 2024. The sweet in-store bakery market continues to rise year-on-year in the UK, with Viennoiserie products such as croissants, accounting for nearly one third of this, making them the most popular customer choice right now.

Commenting on its innovation, Asda’s Product Developer, Hannah Forster, explains how the inspiration came from artisanal bakeries. “The dough is always treated with care and attention with the stress-free process,” says Hannah, “allowing long resting times during the lamination process and shaping stages,” to replicate the artisanal approach of a craft baker. Hannah goes on to say, “we’ve only used the best quality ingredients

to develop this ultimate Pistachio Croissant recipe”.

The new pistachio croissant joins other popular products in the Asda Bakery range, such as the popular Lotus Biscoff Croissants (£1.50/2 pack) where delicious, flaky pastry croissants are filled with caramelised biscuit spread and finished with a caramel biscuit crumb. Some shoppers have taken to social media to suggest that "pistachio is the new Lotus Biscoff".

Customers are already reacting to the post on Asda’s Instagram and TikTok channels announcing the launch, with the videos racking up over 150,000 views with comments including, “Pistachio?! I’ll be there”, “Holy moly these sounds delish” and “I need to get to Asda tomorrow!!!”. A foodie Instagram page has also posted a reel of Asda’s Pistachio Croissant, saying; “As I cut into this flaky delight I was very

pleased with the generous amount of pistachio filling and even more pleased with the flavour”.

Available now, Asda's new Pistachio Croissants have joined the 10-strong range of croissants available at Asda Bakery, including

Hazelnut (£1.50/2 pack), Almond (£1.50/2 pack) and Raspberry (£1.50/2 pack).