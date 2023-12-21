Another Doncaster city centre restaurant announces closure - but teases new opening

Another Doncaster city centre restaurant has confirmed its closure – while teasing a new opening at another location.

Zaytuna, which is based inside the Wool Market, has told customers that it will be closing its doors in the New Year.

Its closure comes after popular pizza restaurant The Rustic Pizza Co announced its departure from the Wool Market earlier this year.

In an announcement on social media, a spokesman for Zaytuna, which serves Mediterranean cuisine, said: “To all our Zaytuna friends, some things are just too big for words.

Zaytuna is leaving Doncaster Wool Market.

"It is difficult to express the gratitude we feel for all the support we have received and which has made Zaytuna such a success.

"We’re sad to be saying we’ll be leaving the Wool Market after five years here.

"We have had to leave due to unforeseen circumstances but we want to thank you, all our customers and supporters.

"We appreciate all of you very much and we will miss seeing you at the market.

"On January 15, we will be closing our store so be sure to show your face in our final week.

"But, we also have some great news. We won’t be gone for good. We have exciting plans for the New Year so keep your eyes peeled on our page for updates on a new restaurant and new menu. We’ll see you soon.”