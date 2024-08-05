All hail the ale as Doncaster Wetherspoons offers pints for under £2
The Gate House and The Red Lion located in Priory Walk and the Market Place are well known for supporting local breweries such as Acorn (Barnsley), Gorilla Brewing Co (Mexborough) & Bradfield (Sheffield) and many more.
The Gate House pub manager Ben Leese said: “It’s an opportunity for us to give something back to the community who supported the hospitality industry when inflation was on the rise.”
Ben also encourages people to visit and request their favourite’s: “We encourage all customers to have a chat with the team to request their favourite tipples and we will reach out to the brewers for you.”
All of the ales will be available to order via the Wetherspoon app available at https://www.jdwetherspoon.com/order-and-pay-app/ or at the bar in the pub.
