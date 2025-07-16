Aldi takes home ‘Own Label Range of the Year’ at the Grocer Gold Awards.

It’s a big win for small prices. Aldi’s Specially Selected range has officially been crowned the ‘Own Label Range of the Year’ at The Grocer Gold Awards 2025 – proving once again that premium quality doesn’t mean a high price tag.

Judges at The Grocer Gold Awards, one of the most prestigious awarding bodies in the food and drink industry, have awarded Aldi this sought after title over own label ranges from more expensive supermarkets including Asda and Waitrose.

As judged by a panel of industry experts, Aldi’s Specially Selected range was praised for being ‘’clever and nuanced’’, whilst its offering was described as ‘’an undeniably smart reaction to Aldi’s position in the UK supermarket space.’’

Aldi’s Specially Selected range, the discount retailer’s premium offering, promises to elevate the everyday with its diverse variety of high-quality food and drink products. With the range boasting the finest ingredients, often from renowned local suppliers, Aldi’s signature low prices remain consistent despite the range’s luxurious appeal.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Our Specially Selected range is at the heart of what we do. We work with an incredible team to provide a premium range that is good quality - but not expensive, as we believe that all of our shoppers deserve a taste of luxury. The range being recognised with such a prestigious accolade is a testament to this effort, and one that we are thrilled to receive.”

Aldi's gold-standard accolades continue, including 'Retailer Employer of the Year' for the third time in four years, beating rival Lidl.

One judge said: “Aldi seems to set the bar higher and higher every year with what they are doing for their colleagues. They take it seriously at all levels and for all grades.”