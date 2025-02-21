Aldi launches spicy vodka as spiced cocktails trend for 2025
- Aldi has launched a brand-new spicy vodka
- The 70cl bottle is priced at £11.99
- Spicy cocktails is a predicted trend for 2025
Aldi has confirmed the launch of a brand-new vodka which has a fiery flavour.
The trend of spicy alcoholic beverages has been gaining popularity on social media video sharing platform TikTok, with many people sharing ideas for spicy cocktails including a Spicy Pomegranate Martini and a Vodka Margarita.
Now, Aldi has jumped on the trend with the launch of its brand-new Stefanoff Spicy Vodka, which is available in a 70cl bottle for only £11.99.
The new spicy vodka launched in Aldi stores across the UK on Thursday February 13, and is said to have notes of tangy tamarind, citrus lime and a gentle chilli warmth.
As experts in the alcoholic beverage industry have predicted spicy cocktails as a growing trend for 2025, Aldi has recommended using the Stefanoff Spicy Vodka as base ingredient for cocktails.
Aldi has celebrated the launch by sharing a recipe for a Pomegranate Spicy Vodka Margarita.
Pomegranate Spicy Vodka Margarita Recipe (Serves Two):
- Cut a thick strip of the rind off the orange then juice.
- Put the raspberries in a small bowl along with the orange juice, pomegranate seeds and 1 x tsp caster sugar - muddle to squash the raspberries – or mix them in a small blender.
- Sieve and discard the seeds, squeeze the juice from the lime.
- Put the chilli flakes and 2 x tsp sugar on a small plate. Dip the rims of two coupe glasses in the lime juice then dip in the chilli flakes and sugar to coat the edges – let this dry.
- Mix any remaining chilli flakes and lime juice with the raspberry and pomegranate puree. Divide this between the two glasses.
- Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice – pour in the vodka and tequila and shake well. Divide this between the glasses and stir through.
- Slide the two chillis down the rim of each glass and serve.
Aldi’s brand-new Stefanoff Spicy Vodka is available at Aldi stores across the UK. It is priced at £11.99 for a 70cl bottle.
