Aldi launches new 'green wine' - which experts predict be the wine choice of 2025

‘Green wine’ is said to be the wine choice of 2025 🍷

‘Winefluencers’ predict ‘green wine’ to be the wine choice of 2025

Aldi confirms launch of ‘green wine’ for only £6.99 per 75cl bottle

Wine expert Sam Caporn has approved Aldi’s new wine

Remember when all anyone could talk about was ‘chicken wine’? Following that, we were all obsessed with ‘orange wine’.

Now, there is a new wine trend on the scene, which is gaining popularity among wine lovers and ‘winefluencers’ on social media.

‘Green wine’ is a Portuguese wine made from Alvarinho grapes which is crisp and refreshing with floral and citrus notes.

Green wine: Aldi own version gets seal of approval from wine expert (Photo: Adobe Stock/Aldi) | Adobe Stock/Aldi

The wine originates in the Minho region in northeastern Portugal, with the cooler climate contributing to the zesty and fruity notes.

‘Winefluencers’ have predicted that ‘green wine’ will be the popular alcoholic beverage of 2025, with many wine-lovers wanting to give it a try for themselves.

Aldi has confirmed that it is launching its very own twist on ‘green wine’ for only £6.99 per 75cl bottle.

The wine is named Mimo Moutinho Vinho Verde, which has already gained the approval of wine expert Sam Caporn, who described it as “the perfect hybrid between a fruity wine and a fizz”.

Sam continued: “Offering fresh flavours similar to that of Prosecco but more so, it offers a unique and exciting twist on a beloved Portuguese classic. Perfect if you are feeling a bit fizzed out after the festive season but still crave something refreshing and flavourful.”

The brand-new wine from Aldi has been recommended for those who prefer a lighter alternative to sparkling wine.

Aldi has also brought back its popular Ribolla Gialla, which is described as a ‘crisp and characterful’ wine. Ribola Gialla is priced at £6.99 per 75cl bottle.

For more information on Aldi’s wine range, please head to its website.