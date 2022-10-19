Aldi has appointed a new beer taster (photo: Aldi)

The appointment follows a nationwide hunt which asked hopeful beer fans to explain why they should be chosen for the role – as well as outlining what their favourite beer is and why.

In her entry, Emma, who is a Service Manager for the NHS, explained she ‘loves beer’ and has tried locally brewed tipples in 51 countries including Antigua, Mykonos, and St Lucia.

Additionally, she is always on the hunt for new and exciting products. Judges found the entry to be “enthusiastic” and “passionate” with Emma displaying “the ideal attributes” in her application.

Aldi’s newly assigned beer taster received a selection of ten different products from its beer range in exchange for feedback.

This year the new line-up includes a versatile selection, from the smooth Hop Foundry Helles Lager, which Emma described as “floral” and “fruity”, to the fiery Hop Foundry Ginger Beer, which was called out for its “spicy” and “aromatic” finish.

Emma said: “I still feel a little shocked. It’s exciting to be part of something I really enjoy and have a passion for.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “We are always striving to make Aldi’s beer selection bigger and better each year, but ultimately, it’s the opinion of our customers we value most.