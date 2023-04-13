The Holly Bush in Edenthorpe has lain empty for a number of years, with the outside of the building and car park falling into disrepair and becoming overgrown since its closure.

However, several residents have been in touch with the Free Press to say that the pub, on the corner of Church Balk and Doncaster Road, could bounce back to life in the coming months.

One nearby local, who asked not to be named said: “They have apparently got new managers in to run the place after all these years. It has been shut for a long time so we will have to see what happens.”

The Holly Bush is reported to be bouncing back to life.

Another said: “It is opening again soon.”

The pub was owned by brewery chain Samuel Smiths ahead of its closure.

