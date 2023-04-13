Abandoned Doncaster village pub rumoured to be re-opening, say locals
A Doncaster village pub which has been closed for several years is rumoured to be re-opening later this year, locals have told the Free Press.
The Holly Bush in Edenthorpe has lain empty for a number of years, with the outside of the building and car park falling into disrepair and becoming overgrown since its closure.
However, several residents have been in touch with the Free Press to say that the pub, on the corner of Church Balk and Doncaster Road, could bounce back to life in the coming months.
One nearby local, who asked not to be named said: “They have apparently got new managers in to run the place after all these years. It has been shut for a long time so we will have to see what happens.”
Another said: “It is opening again soon.”
The pub was owned by brewery chain Samuel Smiths ahead of its closure.
We have contacted Samuel Smiths for comment.