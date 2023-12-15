A Doncaster cafe is serving up these cute edible snowman treats this Christmas

If you want to tuck into a tasty and tempting sweet treat this Christmas, a Doncaster cafe is serving up a cute festive dish – an edible snowman.

The city’s branch of Creams Cafe has added The Adorable Snowman to the menu for the festive period – and the colourful creation comes complete with eyes and “carrot” nose – and a strawberry hat.

Made with scoops of white chocolate gelato perched on meringue nests, the dish also includes fresh strawberries, white chocolate, strawberry, bubble gum blue sauce and mango couli, sprinkled with hundreds and thousands.

Free Press reporter Darren Burke and partner Giulia Savini were invited along to try out the dish – and other festive desserts on offer from the cafe on the Herten Triangle at Doncaster’s Lakeside Leisure Park.

Free Press reporter Darren Burke with the Adorable Snowman at Creams Cafe in Doncaster.

"You can’t get much more festive than a snowman and this bright and colourful dish will bring a smile to the face of anyone, whatever their age this Christmas.

"The gelato and meringue conjure up the taste of Christmas and the Adorable Snowman really is just that – adorable. Mind, he also tasted pretty good too!”

The limited edition Christmas desserts range also includes Winter Spice Gelato and a new hot range of winter desserts.

A spokesman said: “Whether its hot or cold, super sweet or slightly spicy, Creams’ new desserts are set to satisfy sweet tooths across the nation this season.

Creams Cafe is serving up festive treats this Christmas.

“For kids, and for those dreaming of a white Christmas, The Adorable Snowman is a treat for both the senses and social media!

"Sat on a plate of vibrant drizzles of mango coulis; white chocolate, bubble gum blue and strawberry sauces; fresh strawberries and sprinkles, a light yet luscious meringue nest is topped with alternating scoops of white chocolate gelato and mini meringues creating a delicious frosty friend.

"Finished with a fresh strawberry hat and candy eyes, this oh-snow-sweet treat is almost (but not quite) too cute to eat.

“Next up, get ready to rock around the Christmas tree and pine after the new Treat Tree – a multi-layered chocolate cake standing in a bed of fresh, sweet strawberries; crumbled merignue; mint leaves; swirls of strawberry sauce and a dusting of icing sugar.

"Fancy some seasonal spice? Joining Creams’ signature range of handmade gelato, the Winter Spice Gelato is the coolest product to arrive this Christmas. Seasonal spices including cinnamon, clove, ginger and nutmeg are swirled into creamy white chocolate gelato and interspersed with festive candied fruit pieces, ready to be devoured in a cone or tub.

“For those looking to combat the cold, enjoy Creams’ new indulgent range of hot desserts.

"A first for the UK’s dessert restaurant scene, these four moreish wand warming new items see comforting classics sprinkled with playful spins – introducing the Sticky Toffee Hot Skillet; Spiced Winter Berry Waffle; Caramel Apple Skillet; and Banoffee Hot Pocket.

Darren also tried out the Spiced Winter Berry Waffle and said: “It’s ideal for a chilly December night. The black cherries were absolutely delicious.”