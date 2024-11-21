Christmas: 9 of the best food and drink gifts for stocking fillers

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:57 GMT
We are adding these to our Christmas shopping list 🎄

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

  • Looking for a stocking filler for the foodie in your life?
  • From chocolate to alcohol - there is something for everyone
  • Prices in the guide range from £3 to £14.95

As the Christmas season approaches, many of us are already hitting the shops on the search for the perfect gifts for our loved ones.

While we may have an idea for the bigger gifts, we may be racking our brains for items to stuff into the stockings that hang on the fireplace.

You definitely can’t go wrong with some food and drink, especially Christmas-themed products.

Here is a list of 9 of the best food and drink gifts for stocking fillers.

Twining’s Gingerbread Joy (International Blend) Tea Bags - £3

Nothing is more cosy than a cup of tea, and Twining’s has released a collection of Christmas-themed products, including these gingerbread flavoured tea bags.

Harvey Nichols Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Pralines Christmas Decoration - £9.95

Christmas and chocolate go hand in hand, and this hanging decoration from Harvey Nichols is the ideal stocking filler. Best of all, the packaging can be popped onto the tree!

Christmas: 9 of the best food and drink gifts for stocking fillers (Photo: New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
Christmas: 9 of the best food and drink gifts for stocking fillers (Photo: New Africa - stock.adobe.com) | New Africa - stock.adobe.com

Hotel Chocolat The Mini Christmas Selection - £5.95

Hotel Chocolat’s mini selection of four of its best Christmas chocolates is an ideal stocking filler as it is small in size but delicious in taste.

The Lakes Salted Caramel Vodka Liqueur Cracker 5cl - £5.25

For those who like to try unique alcohol flavours, then this an absolute must-have. The packaging is in the shape of a Christmas cracker too, which gives it an adorable festive twist.

Lakeland Rudolph Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Melt 50g - £3.99

A great stocking filler for the little ones, this hot chocolate melt comes in an adorable rudolph-themed packaging, which has a chocolate ball inside that can be melted into hot chocolate.

Fortnum & Mason Christmas Plum & Stem Ginger Biscuits 250g - £14.95

Fortnum & Mason has launched a range of Christmas products including these biscuits in the unique flavour of Christmas Plum & Stem Ginger. The tube is thin, which will make it easy to slide into a stocking.

Lindt Christmas Teddy Bear - £5

Ideal for both adults and kids, the Lindt Christmas Teddy Bears have become a staple of Christmas. An ideal stocking filler for a sweet treat.

Tony’s Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Gingerbread Bar - £4

This chocolate bar from Tony’s Chocolonely combines a gingerbread flavour with a christmas tree design.

Bailey’s Make Your Own Chocolate Brownie Mix and Spoon Set - £5.25

Bailey’s is a Christmas drinks staple, but with this pack you can make your own Bailey’s-flavoured brownies!

What’s on your stocking filler gift list? Let us know in the comment section below 👇

