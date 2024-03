17 cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Doncaster visited by food hygiene inspectors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Elior UK @ the BT Doncaster Call Centre at Telephone Exchange, Wilmington Drive, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Cosmo Doncaster at Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on March 14

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Doncaster’s establishments.

• Rated 5: El Toro at 16 The Courtyard, High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: KFC at Lakeside Village, Wilmington Drive, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Brix Coffee Co at 1 Centrix Business Park, Sandall Stones Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster; rated on March 12

• Rated 5: The Grind at 25 High Street, Doncaster; rated on March 12

• Rated 5: W S Pettits at 4 High Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: KFC at Unit 3, Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on March 5

• Rated 5: Hank Marvin Cafe at 210 Askern Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on November 30

• Rated 4: Doncaster Housing for Young People at Doncaster Foyer, Chequer Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated on February 14

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Grove Inn at York Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Plough Inn at 24 High Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on March 13

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Ginos at 60 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on March 13

• Rated 5: Happy Eating at 77 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on March 13

• Rated 4: Pizza Arden at 2a Jubilee Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on March 4