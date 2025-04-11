A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain’s most popular and traditional dishes, which is still loved by many in the UK to this day.
In Doncaster, there are plenty of different establishments serving up delicious fish and chips.
Here are 12 of the most popular spots for fish and chips in Doncaster, according to the customers who have eaten there.
1. Clam & Cork, Doncaster
Clam & Cork in Doncaster has a 4.8* rating from 354 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing food and the staff are great! Can't recommend this place enough. High end, quality seafood at brilliant pricing with top tier customer service!” | Tripadvisor
2. Fish Bits, Doncaster
Fish Bits in Doncaster has a 4.7* rating from 400 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “This fish and chip shop serves the very best fish ever! The staff are so friendly and we love coming here. This is where we bring our friends for a nice time of an evening.” | Tripadvisor
3. Maple Tree, Doncaster
Maple Tree in Doncaster has a 4.3* rating from 452 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Come here almost every week for food. Always served piping hot and the wait time never too long. Fish and chips are really good as are the burgers.” | Google-Maple Tree
4. House Martin, Doncaster
House Martin in Doncaster has a 4.1* rating from 883 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “My husband usually has the ultimate chicken burger which he pretty much dreams about it’s that good. I had fish and chips for the first time today and was thoroughly impressed. The portion sizes are large and everything is so fresh!” | Tripadvisor
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.