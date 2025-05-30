Thousands of forces families across Yorkshire are set to benefit from additional funding to improve accommodation for the Armed Forces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is part of a wider £7 billion nationwide investment that will be confirmed as part of the launch of the Government’s upcoming Strategic Defence Review (SDR), helping renew the nation’s contract with those who serve, and supporting the government’s Plan for Change.

Through the upcoming SDR, more than £1.5 billion of new investment into service and family accommodation will unlock rapid work to tackle the poor state of forces housing – with investment increasing from this year – helping to support recruitment, retention and morale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 6,200 Yorkshire and Humber Service Family Accommodation (SFA) homes and thousands of families in the area could benefit from the new investment.

Yorkshire military homes to benefit as part of the £1.5 billion boost through upcoming defence review. Crown Copyright

The funding will address urgent repairs and maintenance, from fixing unreliable boilers and leaky roofs to tackling damp and mould in service family accommodation, alongside development of new forces housing, as part of unlocking the wider potential for housing development on surplus MOD land.

It follows the Government's landmark deal to bring 36,000 military homes back into public ownership, as part of the Prime Minister's pledge to deliver homes fit for heroes. Around 2,890 homes in Yorkshire and Humber were brought back into public ownership following this move.

The additional funding for accommodation means that more than £7 billion will be spent across this Parliament on service family accommodation and single living accommodation to deliver a generational renewal of Armed Forces accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be guided by the forthcoming Defence Housing Strategy – which is proceeding at pace and has already seen the announcement of a new Consumer Charter to strengthen housing standards for forces families.

The Strategic Defence Review will set a path for the next decade to transform defence and make the UK secure at home and strong abroad. It will end the hollowing out of our Armed Forces and make defence an engine for growth across England.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said: “Our Armed Forces personnel make extraordinary sacrifices to serve our country.

“For too long, many military families have lived in sub-standard homes, but this government is taking decisive action to fix the dire state of military accommodation and ensure that our heroes and their loved ones live in the homes they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our government is determined to end the hollowing out of our Armed Forces. We are investing and acting fast, to fix forces housing and renew the nation’s contract with those who serve.”

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Al Carns said: "After years of unacceptable living conditions our service personnel had to endure, we are delivering the much-needed investment into military homes in Yorkshire and Humber that puts our service families first.

“This new funding will ensure that those who protect our nation, and their families, can live in homes they can be proud of.

“We promised better housing for our military families across the United Kingdom and we are delivering on that promise."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The delivery of the Government's new Consumer Charter will see immediate investment in urgent renovation of 1,000 homes in most need of repair. The Charter will also see basic consumer rights rapidly introduced for forces families, including essential property information and higher move-in standards, more reliable repairs, a named housing officer for every family, and access to a robust complaints system – helping to deliver homes fit for our heroes.

The SDR says the MOD should improve the overall standard of military accommodation, including prioritising sites that are in most urgent need of repair.