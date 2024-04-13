Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a brand-new collaboration with Cast Theatre and the addition of a “much bigger” space Cast Children and Family Zone will contain a stage crammed full of entertainment and loads of activities for children to get involved with.

The area will be open throughout the afternoon and housed in a candy striped Big Top style structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesperson for Pride Jenny Dewsnap said: “We recognise that lots of people come to Pride for the entertainment, and we decided it was time to bring in a stage and programmed entertainment to the Family Space. We are thrilled to have Cast’s involvement with programming and delivery and can’t wait to announce the line up for our younger pride goers.

UK Pride Doncaster and Cast reveal bigger children and family zone at this year's event.

"But one thing we can confirm is we have what we believe to be the first ever “official” Pride Magician MagicALEXcellencE with Alex D Fisher.”

Cast’s Head of Participation said: “We are absolutely buzzing to be part of this joyful, inclusive, and exciting event. Doncaster Pride is a real shining light in the local event scene, bringing together fabulous fun times for people of all ages and backgrounds. As the hosts of this year’s family tent we’re excited to present free, inclusive activity and performances for big and little kids - so everyone can get stuck in and have a great time!”

Following the announcement of the Main Stage and Pride Stage this is the third stage and organisers have promised there is more to come with a FOURTH stage announcement coming in the next few days as the event on Town Field prepares itself for its UK Pride Host City main event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From humble beginnings in 2007 with just short of a thousand visitors the event now expects to top 20,000 over the course of the 9-hour, free event, that welcomes ANYONE to join in the celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and heritage in a fully inclusive and welcoming space created for everyone.

Organisers of the event, Doncaster Pride, a registered charity that works year-round to support the community and is delivered by a group of volunteers have committed to put Doncaster on the map during 2024.

Jenny concluded: “We have seen Doncaster Pride grow into one of the largest events in Doncaster and one of the biggest free pride events in the north of England.

“Prides exist to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and heritage and campaign for continued improvements to the rights of our marginalised community, and it’s a great testament to the wider public of Doncaster that they come and enjoy the day alongside and in support of our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad