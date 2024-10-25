Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

VistaPrint, the expert print and design partner to millions of small businesses and customers around the world, analysed the number of Instagram hashtags relating to a variety of famous UK landmarks and attractions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

York Minster is officially the most snapped landmark in Yorkshire, according to a new study by Vistaprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 40 locations were analysed across the whole of the UK and famous attractions in London, Salisbury, Edinburgh and Newcastle made the top 10. Landmarks in Cumbria, Lancashire and Wales joined some of Yorkshire's very best tourist attractions in the top 20.

The five best places to make memories with your family in Yorkshire - including Doncaster - this half term.

The top five most photographed Yorkshire landmarks based on Instagram hashtags:

York Minster is the most snapped landmark in Yorkshire. It has been hashtagged 218,000 times on Instagram.

Whitby Abbey finished just behind the cathedral with 188,000 Instagram hashtags making it Yorkshire’s second most photographed landmark and Yorkshire Sculpture Park was comfortably third with 111,000 hashtags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good news if you’re in Yorkshire for the half-term break as most of these attractions can be viewed for free!

You can take photos with your family at the Whitby Abbey and York Minster in the background but if you prefer to explore you can experience the National Railway Museum and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park free of charge. However, if you do feel like splashing the cash you can pay to explore the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster for a fee.

Travel photography expert Rory Watson, when speaking to Evan Evans, provides some insight into how to get the best photos possible using just your phone. He commented: “Setting yourself up for success is important. Use grid lines, accessible through your phone’s camera settings, to divide the landmark into thirds and experiment with different angles to get a well-balanced frame.

“You can even include some foreground interest to add a little extra depth to your shots. You don’t need to get the whole landmark in shot for a great photo – get up close and try experimenting with some more abstract frames. This can help especially when there are lots of other tourists around your location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sabine Léveiller, VP Marketing Europe at VistaPrint commented: “Whether it’s with a professional camera or your smartphone, we have all become memory makers. At VistaPrint, we want to help users’ experience as much as possible by providing the best items to print their favourite places and travel memories, from custom photo books to all kinds of wall art, mugs or even luggage tags, so that these moments can last a lifetime. The possibilities are endless, you just need to find what inspires you the most.”

For more information about VistaPrint’s photobooks, visit: https://www.vistaprint.co.uk/photo-gifts/photo-books.