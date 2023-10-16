Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Saturday 28 October between 10am-2pm, the centre welcomes back Sam and Karla from Unlocking Fun to lead the workshop where both children and adults can get involved.

Revellers will be able to make ghoulish ghosts, scary spiders, jaunty jack-o-lanterns and more from items such as old packaging that would normally just be tossed aside or end up in the bin.

The workshop is free and anyone wanting to take part simply must show up at the space in between Waterstones and H&M.

Spooky crafts from Unlocking Fun.

Marketing Manager for Frenchgate Ian Leech said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Centre favourites Sam and Karla from Unlocking Fun back to Frenchgate.