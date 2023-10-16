News you can trust since 1925
Spooktacular crafts coming to Frenchgate this Halloween.

Doncaster’s premier shopping centre Frenchgate is getting in the spirit of Halloween with a ‘Spooktacular Crafts’ workshop.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST
Taking place on Saturday 28 October between 10am-2pm, the centre welcomes back Sam and Karla from Unlocking Fun to lead the workshop where both children and adults can get involved.

Revellers will be able to make ghoulish ghosts, scary spiders, jaunty jack-o-lanterns and more from items such as old packaging that would normally just be tossed aside or end up in the bin.

The workshop is free and anyone wanting to take part simply must show up at the space in between Waterstones and H&M.

Spooky crafts from Unlocking Fun.
Marketing Manager for Frenchgate Ian Leech said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Centre favourites Sam and Karla from Unlocking Fun back to Frenchgate.

“We know the people of Doncaster will love to explore what spooky crafts they can make from kitchen roll tubes, eggboxes and other random objects!”

