RSPCA Doncaster: 14 cute cats and kittens up for adoption

Please note – we haven’t included any cats that are currently reserved for viewing to avoid any disappointment.
Anyone hoping to adopt one of the cats or kittens on this list can visit the RSPCA’s website to learn more.
1. Bella and Eddie
This pair of ragdolls are a bundle of joy. Eddie is three years old and Bella is six, but they're both curious and playful like you'd expect a kitten to be.
2. Elliot
This little bundle of fun is Elliot - at just 11 weeks old, he's still very much a baby! He loves attention and will often do whatever he can to get it - just take it as a sign that he loves you.
3. Monty
Monty is a shy boy who may need time to get accustomed to new surroundings, but remember - treats are the key to unlocking his heart.
4. Clarence
One year old Clarence is a reclusive boy who won't enjoy loud, hectic households - but give him time and space to adapt and he'll return your patience with all the love in the world.
