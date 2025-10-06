£20,000 lottery boost helps launch new support projects for Doncaster SEN families

Children’s autism charity Little Rainbows is celebrating after being awarded £20,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund, enabling the launch of a series of innovative new support projects for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) and their families in Doncaster.

The first initiative will see Little Rainbows partner with Sensory Footsteps, a specialist team of neurodiversity-affirming Occupational Therapists (OTs) and Speech & Language Therapists (SLTs), to deliver brand-new therapeutic sensory groups in Doncaster.

This support for SEN children is not available anywhere else.

These groups will provide:

A safe, inclusive and playful environment for children to explore their sensory world.

Weekly, in-the-moment support and practical strategies for parents and carers, delivered by fully qualified OTs and SLTs.

A pioneering, local-first approach not currently available elsewhere in the Doncaster area.

Expert-led education and training for parents and professionals on children’s sensory needs.

Peer connection opportunities, helping families build support networks within their community.

The new programme will include Therapeutic Sensory Groups for children aged 0–12, alongside a Neurodiversity Teen Group for ages 12+, both designed to meet the diverse needs of local families.

"This funding is transformational for us and for the families we serve," said Lauren Platts, Charity Trustee at Little Rainbows. "We are passionate about creating inclusive, supportive spaces where children and their families can thrive. Partnering with Sensory Footsteps allows us to deliver something truly unique for Doncaster and get the support our children deserve."

Sessions are expected to launch soon, with more details to follow.

For more information, please contact: