News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Play Valley to give away 150 family tickets in response to the cost-of-living crisis

One of the region’s leading children’s play centre brands has launched an initiative to help local families over the summer months.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 16:17 BST

The ongoing cost-of-living crisis throughout the UK is causing financial strains on families with many having to make decisions about where best to spend their money. Even though play is considered an essential part of development for children, visits to indoor play centres can be seen as a ‘luxury’ and therefore can be cut or reduced as a way of saving money.

In a bid to combat this and remove barriers faced by families due to financial pressures, Play Valley is giving away 150 family tickets (50 per site) to those who would benefit from them most and help alleviate pressures as a response to the crisis. Play Valley have three sites in Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Play Valley Director Sarah Jesson said: “You can’t escape the cost-of-living crisis. With prices of everyday essentials so high we know many families are having to make difficult choices and visiting any kind of play centre or having a day out during the summer will have to be carefully considered or not even an option at all.

Children enjoy the slide at one of the Play Valley sitesChildren enjoy the slide at one of the Play Valley sites
Children enjoy the slide at one of the Play Valley sites
Most Popular

“We see and feel the effects ourselves, from families we speak to and experiences within our own family. Of course, it’s impacting small businesses, but we know how vital play is to children, benefitting their health, socialisation skills, emotional well-being, and development.

“We hope our cost-of-living campaign will go a little way to helping some families who really need it the most to access our play centres. Kicking off the campaign with our free family tickets, we’re looking forward to introducing some other cost of living options as the summer holidays start.”

A family ticket from Play Valley constitutes up to four people. If you feel the cost of living crisis would prohibit you from visiting Play Valley and you would genuinely benefit from this initiative then please send an email to [email protected] with your full name, telephone number, preferred centre and the number of people you would like to make a request for from Friday 21 July.

All requests will be met on a first-come-first-served basis and will be timestamped by the receipt of the email request. If this scheme proves to be useful to local families, Play Valley will run a second round, therefore, will hold details on a waiting list.

Related topics:DoncasterSheffieldRotherham