Play Valley to give away 150 family tickets in response to the cost-of-living crisis

The ongoing cost-of-living crisis throughout the UK is causing financial strains on families with many having to make decisions about where best to spend their money. Even though play is considered an essential part of development for children, visits to indoor play centres can be seen as a ‘luxury’ and therefore can be cut or reduced as a way of saving money.

In a bid to combat this and remove barriers faced by families due to financial pressures, Play Valley is giving away 150 family tickets (50 per site) to those who would benefit from them most and help alleviate pressures as a response to the crisis. Play Valley have three sites in Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster.

Play Valley Director Sarah Jesson said: “You can’t escape the cost-of-living crisis. With prices of everyday essentials so high we know many families are having to make difficult choices and visiting any kind of play centre or having a day out during the summer will have to be carefully considered or not even an option at all.

Children enjoy the slide at one of the Play Valley sites

“We see and feel the effects ourselves, from families we speak to and experiences within our own family. Of course, it’s impacting small businesses, but we know how vital play is to children, benefitting their health, socialisation skills, emotional well-being, and development.

“We hope our cost-of-living campaign will go a little way to helping some families who really need it the most to access our play centres. Kicking off the campaign with our free family tickets, we’re looking forward to introducing some other cost of living options as the summer holidays start.”

A family ticket from Play Valley constitutes up to four people. If you feel the cost of living crisis would prohibit you from visiting Play Valley and you would genuinely benefit from this initiative then please send an email to [email protected] with your full name, telephone number, preferred centre and the number of people you would like to make a request for from Friday 21 July.