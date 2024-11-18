NSPCC joins forces with Baby Week to support families and give babies the best start in life.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and its partners are supporting Baby Week.

The week-long campaign – which runs until November 20 – aims to help give every baby the best possible start in life, and the NSPCC will be offering a variety of sessions aimed at supporting parents, carers, and professionals in Leeds and across West Yorkshire.

One of the key events will take place on Tuesday, November 19, from 12 pm to 12:45 pm, when NSPCC will host a free online session focusing on its Look, Say, Sing, Play campaign.

This innovative programme provides parents, carers, and professionals with practical resources to support early brain development through everyday interactions, and helps attendees explore how to build stronger bonds and brain development in babies.

The free session is open to parents, carers and professionals, and includes simple games and tips which can be included in day-to-day parenting.

To book a place on the free session, click here or go to www.tickettailor.com/events/babyweek/1462014

Debra Radford, the NSPCC’S Assistant Director for the North East, Yorkshire and Humber said: "The first few years of life are the most critical for a child’s development."

"We are proud to partner with Baby Week to raise awareness of how every parent and carer can help give their child the best start in life. Our campaign, ‘Look, Say, Sing, Play,’ provides families with practical, research-based tools that help strengthen the parent-child bond and support early brain development. Together, we can create a society where every child has a healthy start, supported by their community and trusted services."

Baby Week events are taking place in 15 cities and regions across the UK, and this year’s theme is "Focus on the Best Start", and the campaign is hoping to make the UK the best place to grow up.

Sadiya Salim, Director of Baby Week UK, said: “It is crucial that every parent and caregiver feels confident and knows where to turn for support when needed.

“Early experiences shape who we are, and it's vital that we create an environment where every child has the opportunity to thrive. We are delighted that organisations like the NSPCC and BookTrust have joined the Baby Week partnership in helping make this vision a reality.”

The NSPCC’s involvement in Baby Week in Leeds is a part of the charity’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that all children and young people grow up in a safe and nurturing environment.

By providing accessible, practical support to families, the NSPCC hopes to improve outcomes for children and strengthen community connections.

For more information on Baby Week events in Leeds, visit: