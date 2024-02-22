Mothering Sunday: Make Mother’s Day extra special with meal inspiration from Tesco

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From breakfast in bed to a freshly baked afternoon tea, Tesco has all the essentials to surprise your Mum without breaking the bank, making it a day to remember.

Start the day right with breakfast in bed

Begin the day by treating Mum to breakfast in bed, with a few simple items that’ll whip up a restaurant-worthy Eggs Benedict in a flash. And why not go the extra mile with a homemade twist on the classic, with tangy marmite-infused hollandaise sauce to top it off?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Make Mother’s Day extra special with meal inspiration from Tesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toast the Tesco Finest White Sourdough Loaf (£1.70), for that satisfying crunch on the base. For the topping, mash both Tesco Ripe & Ready Twin Pack Avocados (£1.60) and add a squeeze of Tesco Organic Unwaxed Lemons (£1.80), for a creamy spread with a zesty twist.

Top with a perfectly poached egg, using the Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack (£1.50). Include a dash of Tesco White Wine Vinegar (£1.30) in the water; the hint of acidity will ensure the eggs are poached to perfection.

For the sauce, combine Tesco Finest Hollandaise Sauce (£1.80) with a teaspoon of Marmite Yeast Extract Spread (£3.00). Jamie Robinson, Executive Chef at Tesco, recommends gently warming the Tesco Finest Hollandaise Sauce before mixing in the Marmite to ensure the sauce blends perfectly. Finish the dish with a sprinkle of toasted Tesco Whole Foods 4 Seed Mix (£2.50) for a delightful crunch.

Bring some extra joy by serving it up on Mother's Day morning using the Breakfast in Bed Gift Set (£10.00). The set features a stylish mug, tray and spoon, accompanied with 100% Black tea bags and Chocolate Chip Cookies, perfect for a must-have morning treat.

Spoil mum with a freshly baked afternoon tea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surprise Mum with a home-made high tea worthy of a queen. Begin with a twist on the classic Raspberry Scones - a fruity delight with a unique touch that’s sure to get the rest of the family flocking round.

For scones that are both light and delicately sweet, start by mixing Tesco Self Raising Flour (£0.79) with Tesco Golden Caster Sugar (£2.45). Then, combine Tesco No Added Sugar Pink Lemonade (£0.80) with some deliciously fluffy Tesco British Whipping Cream (£1.35) and gently pour over the dry ingredients to form a soft, creamy dough. For a burst of flavour and colour in every bite, mix in a pack of tangy yet sweet Tesco Raspberries (£1.80).

To achieve perfectly golden scones, Jamie Robinson, Executive Chef at Tesco recommends brushing the tops with a light egg wash before baking. This will give them a beautiful shine and a slightly crisp exterior. When serving, add a spoonful of Tesco Seedless Raspberry Jam (£0.89) and a generous dollop of whipped cream, creating a combination that’s not only visually stunning but also incredibly tasty!

To complement a homemade afternoon tea, the Tesco Finest Crème Eclairs (£3.50 or £2.95 on CCP) beautifully balance the rustic charm of raspberry scones. These classic choux pastries are generously filled with strawberry conserve and lusciously whipped British cream, topped off with a layer of strawberry Belgian white chocolate fondant and a hand-applied layer of white chocolate icing. Present the sweet treats alongside a pot of Tesco Finest English Breakfast Tea (£2.60) or make a well-deserved toast to mum by popping open a bottle of Tesco Finest Prosecco Brut (£8.00).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gather with wider family or friends for a memorable Sunday roast

Sometimes there’s no better gift than getting family and friends together to enjoy good food and quality time, and the classic Sunday roast has the power to do just that. Make it an extra special one for Mum by taking on the cooking.

Choose the Tesco Slow Roasting Beef Joint as the centrepiece, available from 6th March to 19th March for just £11/kg and down to £9.00 with a Clubcard*. Pair it with a selection of sides for a complete roast dinner that's sure to impress. Add Tesco Finest Rainbow Carrots & Parsnips (£3.00) for a touch of colour, along with Tesco Finest Wholehead Rainbow Carrots (£1.60) for extra variety. Sides like Tesco Finest Rainbow Chard and Tesco Finest Purple Sprouting Broccoli (£1.85) bring veggie goodness to the plate, while Tesco Finest Beef Dripping Roast Potatoes (£3.00) offer that irresistible crunch. To round off the roast with a traditional touch, add Tesco Finest 6 Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings (£2.35) and some Tesco Finest Gravy (£2.40) (£0.69/100ml).

For a perfectly tender and flavourful roast, Jamie Robinson, Executive Chef at Tesco recommends letting the beef rest for about 15-20 minutes after taking it out of the oven and before serving. This allows the juices to settle, ensuring each slice is moist and full of flavour.