With the big day just around the corner, if you are struggling with what to buy them, Doncaster’s premier city centre shopping destination Frenchgate have put together the following guide with some tips on what you can find within the Centre.

For the jewellery lover:

For those wanting to give a gift with some sparkle, contemporary jewellers Argento have some fantastic offers especially for Mother’s Day. Spend over £60 on Argento jewellery and you will receive a beautiful free necklace, or receive a Nomination Italy zip clutch bag free when you spend £79.

Power of Touch Massage Bar, £11 from Lush.

Do you want to look at options to make sure you can find the perfect gift? Ernest Jones has lots of gifting options starting from £75, including a stunning sterling silver diamond heart pendant or white gold crossover half eternity ring. If you head into F. Hinds you can save £30 off the RRP on a Sekonda watch, allowing you go pick up the stunning timepiece for just £19.99 with any purchase in-store.

The jewellery offers don’t end there either. Centre favourite Pandora are giving you a sterling silver bracelet when you spend £99, which will make the perfect gift for Mum.

For the pamper princess:

Giving the gift of a new signature scent is always a good idea that will make the recipient feel fantastic. Especially for Mother’s Day you can receive 15% off when you spend £60 at the Perfume Shop. Head into store and see what beautiful scents are available for yourself.

On the big day itself, the No.7 concession counter inside Boots is offering a special Mother’s Day pamper service. They are offering a Pro Derm scan service on Sunday 10 March between 9-12, which will see their dermatology-grade scanner find the perfect solutions with the knowledge of expert skincare advisors to find the perfect solutions to their skincare concerns.

Between the hours of 11 am – 3 pm on Saturday 9th March, cosmetics store LUSH will be on hand to help you treat Mum. They will see to all their pampering needs outside of H&M, with relaxing hand & arm massages using luxurious massage bars, made from fair trade organic cocoa butter and a blend of essential oils. The beauty brand will also be offering product samples to continue your pampering experience at home, with exclusives from the Lush Mother's Day 2024 collection as well as some all-year-round favourites.

