The lagoons at Doncaster Dome are a great place to enjoy a day our this summer, whatever the weather.

Steven Parker, group attractions manager, at Doncaster Dome said: “We know how disappointing the changeable weather can be when the kids are off school and families are looking for activities to do together, thankfully enjoying the slides and the pools is great fun come rain or shine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got lots of sessions available throughout the school holidays and can recommend the 9am or 5pm slots for those looking for a slightly quieter time in the pool.

The Dome - great whatever the weather

“Swimmers are invited to whizz down water slides, enjoy wild water rapids, and make a Big Splash in our fun pool session. Our Big Splash sessions run every day throughout the school holidays.”

For those looking to get out of the rain the Dome is also home to the IceCaps, the UKs only split level ice rink and the Playzone, an indoor play area for ages 0 – 12.