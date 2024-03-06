Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Social workers can struggle to find appropriate adoption and fostering placements for looked-after children from the global majority.

Too few

approved adopters and foster carers share the same culture and heritage as these vulnerable children.

LGBTQ+ people from minoritised ethnic groups called to adopt and foster in the UK.

LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week returns today - 4 March - to encourage more LGBTQ+ people to consider exploring these routes to parenting.

In England in 2023 there were 83,840 looked-after children. Three in 10 of these children – 29 per cent - were from minoritised ethnic groups. While 1 in 5 adoptions in England in 2023 were to same-gender couples, the need for more adoption and fostering applicants is both great and urgent.

This LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week, agencies across the UK want to hear from any LGBTQ+ people interested in either route to forming their family. Throughout the week a number of events will take place. These include an information webinar featuring LGBTQ+ people from minoritised ethnic groups who’ve adopted or fostered. There’s also free training for applicants and professionals on how to prepare LGBTQ+ people for transracial adoption or fostering.

Tor Docherty, New Family Social Chief Executive said: ‘LGBTQ+ potential applicants from minoritised ethnic groups should count themselves in as potential adopters or foster carers, not rule themselves out. In an ideal world every looked-after child would find a placement with a family that shared their culture and heritage. Where this can’t happen, agencies must work hard to help LGBTQ+ applicants to understand how to meet their child’s culture and heritage needs.’

LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week is led by New Family Social – the UK’s peer-support charity for LGBTQ+ adopters, foster carers and special guardians. The campaign – unique in the country – brings together LGBTQ+ potential applicants with adoption and fostering agencies. When it started in 2012, adoptions in England by same-gender couples stood at 1 in 31. In 2023, the proportion was 1 in 5. The campaign this March is supported by some 120 adoption and fostering agencies from across the UK.