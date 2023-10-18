Leisure Trust on a mission to get more young people learning to swim in Doncaster

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust is on a mission to get more children and young people learning to swim.

The Trust runs sessions from Discovery Ducklings to Stage 7 across five sites.

Craig Bradford, aquatics manager at DCLT said: “Learning to swim is a vital life skill that we would encourage everyone to do.

“Our swimming lesson programme takes absolute beginners who are new to the pool and teaches them the skills they need to progress through the stages to reach goals along the way to become a swimmer.

Choose Swim lessons are currently available for babies, toddlers and pre-school lessons.

“Thanks to the reopening of recently refurbished venues we now have some capacity to welcome new learners across a range of sessions.”

The programme, which takes place at Adwick Leisure Complex, Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Askern Leisure Complex, Dearne Valley Leisure Centre and Rossington Community Swimming Pool, has been designed with Swim England’s support to ensure that whatever the starting point is our learners will grow in confidence and skill in and around water.

“Our Choose Swim lessons are currently available for babies, toddlers and pre-school lessons and for primary age children, between 3 and 11 years old.

"Our swim teachers provide a safe and supportive environment for children to to learn and improve their swimming skills,” added Craig.

To find out more about Choose Swim lessons or to book a place visit www.dclt.co.uk/join-us/choose-swim-lessons

*Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust (DCLT) offers a diverse range of health, fitness, leisure and entertainment activities for everyone.