Kids eat free this summer at a host of nationwide restaurants - including in Doncaster

Just make sure you’re signed up to your favourite restaurant/pub’s newsletter.

Running until Sunday 3rd September, dine out without breaking the bank with a complimentary kids three-course lunch or dinner when dining with a full-paying adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little mouths will be able to choose a starter, main, pudding and sides from the kids’ meal deal, guaranteed to include at least two of their five a day, with dishes including 10 veg tomato pasta, British beef burger and Sausage and Mash.

Eat out for less during the holidays

To get your voucher, sign-up to the newsletter of your choice to receive a code, which can then be redeemed multiple times over the summer. New sign-ups will also be gifted with an additional voucher for 25% off food on their next visit.