Kids eat free this summer at a host of nationwide restaurants - including in Doncaster

Eat out for less this summer at Whitbread’s nationwide restaurants, as its family favourite pubs Brewers Fayre, Table Table and Cookhouse + Pub, along with grill house Beefeater, launch Kids Eat Free for all.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 09:49 BST

Just make sure you’re signed up to your favourite restaurant/pub’s newsletter.

Running until Sunday 3rd September, dine out without breaking the bank with a complimentary kids three-course lunch or dinner when dining with a full-paying adult.

Little mouths will be able to choose a starter, main, pudding and sides from the kids’ meal deal, guaranteed to include at least two of their five a day, with dishes including 10 veg tomato pasta, British beef burger and Sausage and Mash.

Eat out for less during the holidaysEat out for less during the holidays
To get your voucher, sign-up to the newsletter of your choice to receive a code, which can then be redeemed multiple times over the summer. New sign-ups will also be gifted with an additional voucher for 25% off food on their next visit.

Visit:

www.brewersfayre.co.uk/en-gb

www.beefeater.co.uk/en-gb

www.cookhouseandpub.co.uk/en-gb

www.tabletable.co.uk/en-gb