The giveaway follows new national research revealing seven in ten (70%) UK parents say their child regularly gets hangry - characterised as a bad mood brought on by hunger.

To help mums, dads and guardians keep their kids well fed and fully fuelled, Farmhouse Inns is offering free buffet breakfasts for children heading on family days out.

To claim the free offer, visit your local pub between 31 July – 4 August 2023 and show a paid for ticket for a UK family attraction at the till. The offer is available across all 70 sites from pub opening until 11am.

For each ticket presented and adult breakfast purchased, customers will receive up to two free children’s buffet breakfasts.

According to the research, keeping children well fed is parents’ number one concern on a family day out (63%), with over a third (35%) saying they struggle finding ways to feed their child when out and about.

The most common issues parents face when their little ones are hungry include bad moods (63%), impatience (51%) and low energy levels (45%).

However, with a happy child in tow, parents say the best things about family days out are spending quality time together (66%), seeing their child have fun (63%) and creating lifelong memories (52%).

To help parents understand the connection between food and mood, Farmhouse Inns has partnered with respected family psychologist, Dr Charlotte Armitage.

Dr Charlotte said: “Feeling hangry is a real thing and children may be more irritable, less cooperative and generally harder to parent if they are hungry. This wave of strong emotions brought on by the need for nourishment can ruin their entire day, as well as yours, which is the last thing you want on a family day out!

“It’s common for your child’s emotions to rub off on you, so if they’re kicking and screaming their way through a theme park or up and down the slides at a play centre, then it’s likely that your own mood will suffer a knock-on effect.

“That’s why it’s so important to ensure your child gets a hearty meal in the morning and is well fed at all times - especially when they’re on their feet, using tonnes of energy and experiencing lots of excitement.”

Holly Brooks, Senior Marketing Manager for Farmhouse Inns, added: “We all know how much fun, but also how stressful, family days out can be for all involved.

“Family days out should be fun experiences that bring families closer together and help create lifelong memories. We know that getting up and out the house for the day can be tricky and we hope our offer will help families get off on the right foot this summer!”