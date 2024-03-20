Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Families are welcome to go along to Kings Lodge and Edwin Vale in Hatfield, and Torne Farm in New Rossington between Saturday 23 March and Monday 8 April.

They are invited to explore the Show Homes and find the egg-citing clues hidden by the Easter Bunny. Once the hunt is completed and all the clues are found, children will be able to spell out a special Easter phrase in exchange for a chocolate treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter egg hunt and sales offices will be open from 10am to 5.30pm from Thursday to Monday during the Easter holidays.

Housebuilder invites children in Doncaster to visit developments for Easter egg hunt.

Hayley Mitchell, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Torne Farm and Kings Lodge, and David Wilson Homes’ Edwin Vale, said: “We really wanted to mark Easter and the Bank Holiday Weekend with local families from in and around Doncaster, and we thought an Easter egg hunt would be a great way to celebrate.

“Throughout the Easter holidays we will have clues dotted around our Show Homes’ gardens, waiting for children to discover for a chance to take home a chocolate treat.

“We are urging families in Doncaster to visit our sales office to pick up their trail form before April 8 so they can join the hunt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the Easter hunt, potential homebuyers visiting Doncaster developments will have the chance to secure an exclusive Easter gift from Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East. Homebuyers reserving their new property between Saturday 23 March and Monday 8 April will be gifted a package of their choice worth £1,000, which can be used towards technology, gardening, the kitchen and much more.

Both Kings Lodge and Edwin Vale in Hatfield are new communities of three and four bedroom homes in a semi-rural location close to the quaint village centre. Homes at Kings Lodge are available to purchase from £190,000 with homes at Edwin Vale starting at £240,000.

Torne Farm in New Rossington is within touching distance of fantastic schools and picturesque riverside walks. Offering three and four bedroom homes, prices start from £204,000.